Podcast: What’s next for the Washington Nationals after the World Series
January 7, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Black & White sports editor Bennett Solomon teamed up with sports writers Andrew Eagle and Eli Putnam to discuss the future of the Washington Nationals after their 2019 World Series win. From re-signing old players to losing superstars, there’s a lot that happens during baseball post-season — here’s their take.
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
To give the students stuff to read
What's your favorite scent?
New shoes
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White because I have a passion for writing about sports.
What's your favorite scent?
Square D Homeline 20 Amp Single-Pole Plug-On Neutral Combination Arc Fault Circuit Breaker (6-Pack)
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing about sports and food.
What's your favorite scent?
RIDGID 115-Volt K-400AF AUTOFEED Drain Cleaning Drum Machine with C-32 3/8 in. Integral Wound Cable and Tool Set
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined The Black & White because I love to write and I love the community of the paper.
What's your favorite scent?
The inside of Home Depot
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.