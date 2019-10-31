Photo(s) of the Day: The Washington Nationals win the World Series

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6–2 in game seven to win the franchise’s first-ever World Series last night.

Leading the Nats to victory were fan favorites like 21-year-old left fielder Juan Soto, World Series MVP pitcher Stephen Strasburg and veteran first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the Nats since they became D.C.’s professional baseball team in 2005.

The Nats have joined the Washington Capitals, 2018 Stanley Cup champions, and the Washington Mystics, 2019 WNBA champions, in creating a new meaning of D.C.: “District of Champions”.

After a 14 year wait for a World Series appearance, fans were ecstatic to rep their Nats gear at school today.