Photo of the Day: October 22

The main entrance hallway welcomed students Tuesday morning with decorations corresponding with each grade’s Battle of the Classes theme: Prairie (freshmen), Desert (sophomores), Arctic (juniors) and Jungle (seniors). Hallway decorating took place Monday night as one of the organized homecoming spirit week activities.

“We thought our decorations were really good, and we thought we had the best hallway,” said junior Brandon Hotchkiss, a member of the leadership team. “Then we came to school today, and it all fell down. We’re very disappointed in that because of all the hard work we put in.”