Photo of the Day: October 22
October 22, 2019
The main entrance hallway welcomed students Tuesday morning with decorations corresponding with each grade’s Battle of the Classes theme: Prairie (freshmen), Desert (sophomores), Arctic (juniors) and Jungle (seniors). Hallway decorating took place Monday night as one of the organized homecoming spirit week activities.
“We thought our decorations were really good, and we thought we had the best hallway,” said junior Brandon Hotchkiss, a member of the leadership team. “Then we came to school today, and it all fell down. We’re very disappointed in that because of all the hard work we put in.”
About the Contributors
Holly Adams, Perspective Writer
Grade
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
To keep journalism alive!
What's your favorite scent?
Hardware stores
Ellie Taylor, Education Writer
Grade
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I've always loved reading the Black and White, and I've seen how important it is in keeping Whitman informed. Since I also love to write, it's community I'm really excited to be a part of.
What's your favorite scent?
Vanilla extract
