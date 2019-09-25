Girls soccer suffers disappointing loss to B–CC 4–1 in the Battle of Bethesda

The girls soccer team (2–2) fell to the B–CC Barons (4–1) 4–1 Tuesday night in the battle of Bethesda.

The Vikes defense struggled to contain the Barons offense in the first half. Within the first ten minutes of the game the score was 2–0 in favor of the Barons.

With 24 seconds remaining in the first half the Barons pulled away when a Baron attacker shot the ball from 25 yards away into the top right corner, making the score 4–0.

However, the Vikes didn’t give up in the second half. Midfielder Halle Cho rocketed a shot to the corner of the goal and it zipped past the opposing goalkeeper’s head making the score 4–1 with 20 minutes left in the game. But the damage was already done, as the Vikes couldn’t come back from the deficit, suffering their second loss of the season.

“I see everyone on the team 5 days a week and I think we need to connect more on and off the field,” forward Morgan Riso said. “The turn out was unfortunate, but now it’s time to reflect and crush the rest of our division.”

The team next plays the Wheaton Knights (3–2) Friday at 7:15 pm at Wheaton High School.