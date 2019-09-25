Field hockey suffers third loss to BCC 2–0
September 25, 2019
The field hockey team (2–3) fell to the B–CC Barons (4–1) 2–0 Monday night.
The Vikes struggled to find the back of the net throughout the game, but the team played strong defense to keep the game close.
The Barons scored once in the first half, and once in the second half, which was all the Barons needed, shutting out the Vikes 2–0.
The Baron’s defense was stifling and defended the Vikes counter-attacks well throughout the night.
The team next plays the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Friday at 7 pm at Richard Montgomery High School.
