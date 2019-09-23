Photo of the Day: 9/23
September 23, 2019
Nine Black & White staff members joined around 100 other volunteers in Washington, D.C. to advocate for the release of Austin Tice, a journalist currently held in captivity in Syria.
Tice’s parents, Marc and Debra, organized the event, which included a press conference as well as canvassing members of Congress.
Tice is a Veteran Marine Corps Captain, a Georgetown University graduate and an award-winning journalist. In 2012, while reporting in Syria, he was detained. He hasn’t been heard from since; though, in 2017, officials in the Obama administration said they had “high confidence” he was still alive. Tice is currently the only American journalist held in captivity.
