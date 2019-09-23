Photo of the Day: 9/23

Austin Tice's father, Marc, speaks at a press conference about his son. Austin is an American journalist detained in Syria. He hasn't been heard from in almost eight years.
Austin Tice's father, Marc, speaks at a press conference about his son. Austin is an American journalist detained in Syria. He hasn't been heard from in almost eight years.

Annabel Redisch

By Dana Herrnstadt
September 23, 2019

Nine Black & White staff members joined around 100 other volunteers in Washington, D.C. to advocate for the release of Austin Tice, a journalist currently held in captivity in Syria.

Tice’s parents, Marc and Debra, organized the event, which included a press conference as well as canvassing members of Congress.

Tice is a Veteran Marine Corps Captain, a Georgetown University graduate and an award-winning journalist. In 2012, while reporting in Syria, he was detained. He hasn’t been heard from since; though, in 2017, officials in the Obama administration said they had “high confidence” he was still alive. Tice is currently the only American journalist held in captivity.

 

