Photo of the day: May 29

(Top) From the left, freshmen Jack Andres, Taylor Beers and Olivia Sitrick rehearse a scene from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

(Right) Freshmen Saul Remmick (left), playing Tybalt, and Paul Meuwissen (right), playing Romeo, rehearse a vicious battle in a scene from Romeo and Juliet. Photo by Reuben Stoll.

Freshman are reading the Shakespeare tragedy in English nine and will perform skits from the play as part of their Shakespeare unit.