Boys volleyball takes down Richard Montgomery 3–1, wins first playoff game in 16 years

The boys volleyball team (8–5) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 3–1 Thursday. The game was the team’s first playoff victory since winning counties 16 years ago.

The Vikes came out with energy and dominated the first set. The Rockets quickly recovered and found their momentum to edge out the Vikes in the second set. The third set was also competitive, with the Vikes winning by only a few points.

In the fourth set, the Vikes improved their passing and overpowered the Rockets with excitement and energy to ultimately win the game. Setter Colby Fong and libero Zain Memon had strong performances that contributed to the team’s win.

“It felt really good to break the streak and start a new Whitman volleyball era,” Fong said. “We’re looking to play with the same intensity and pass as well as we did in our other games.”

The team will face the Northwest Jaguars Tuesday in their second playoff game.