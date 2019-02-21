Model UN competes at Johns Hopkins conference
February 21, 2019
Filed under Brain Games
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Whitman Model UN team competed at the Johns Hopkins Model UN Conference Feb. 7-10. Around 15 Whitman students competed. The team did not take home any awards but the team performed relatively well at the highly competitive international conference.
Whitman participated in seven out of 27 total committees, and almost every member passed a resolution in their respective committee.
“We had a lot of new people on the team this year, so we had a good new experience for a lot of the beginners,” co-captain Matthew Kirschner said.
The team will compete at the Baltimore Area Model United Nations Conference on April 13.
Grade
11
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.