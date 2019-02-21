Model UN competes at Johns Hopkins conference

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Whitman Model UN team competed at the Johns Hopkins Model UN Conference Feb. 7-10. Around 15 Whitman students competed. The team did not take home any awards but the team performed relatively well at the highly competitive international conference.

Whitman participated in seven out of 27 total committees, and almost every member passed a resolution in their respective committee.

“We had a lot of new people on the team this year, so we had a good new experience for a lot of the beginners,” co-captain Matthew Kirschner said.

The team will compete at the Baltimore Area Model United Nations Conference on April 13.