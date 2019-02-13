Bocce places sixth at counties; looks ahead to states

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The bocce team (8–2) placed sixth at the county championship Saturday at Paint Branch High School. The team was undefeated for all of the regular season and won the divisional title, making their 1–2 county results their first two losses of the entire season.

The Vikes lost their first game to the Springbrook Blue Devils. They were disappointed after losing and felt they could have warmed up more and taken the game more seriously, junior Becky Barsky said.

In their second game, they defeated the Northwest Jaguars. During this game, the team increased their intensity from the first game and felt more prepared which helped them overtake the Jaguars.

The Vikes’ final game was against the Einstein Titans, with both teams playing for fifth place. Ultimately, the Titans won, so the Vikes placed sixth overall out of the eight teams competing.

The Vikes will compete in the state championship during the school day Wednesday at Hagerstown Community College. At states, there are different groups that compete against each other, so there are multiple winners. The team is looking to win their sector.

“We want to win our grouping,” Barsky said. “But having fun and playing with good sportsmanship is also our goal. It’s always a goal for the team.”

The scores from each individual game were not accessible.