Track & Field competes in Regionals, advances to States

The indoor track & field team competed in Regionals Feb. 7 against top schools from across the county. The girls team placed sixth overall with a score of 32, while the boys took fourteenth place overall with a score of 5.

On the boys side, senior Justin Carboni placed tenth in the 300 meter with a personal record of 37.40. Senior Obi Onwuamaegbu placed ninth in the 1600 meter with a personal record of 4:42.8 and senior Aaron Bratt placed eighth in the 3200 meter with a season record of 9:59.64. The boys also dominated in the relay races, with the 4×200 meter placing eighth overall with a time of 1:38.15, and the 4×800 placing sixth overall with a time of 8:26:63.

The girls team dominated the 800 meter, with senior Breanna McDonald claiming third place with a time of 2:25.59 and juniors Caroline Snyder and Elizabeth Sklaire placing 11 and 12, respectively, with times of 2:34.73 and 2:35.79. McDonald and junior Alicia Lauwers placed second and fifth, respectively, with times of 5:32.52 and 5:39.95. Junior Emerson Weinberg claimed fifth in the 3200 meter with a time of 12:04:80 and Lauwers placed seventh with a time of 12:30:83.

The team will advance to the State Championship Feb. 19 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Center.