Quiz Bowl teams advance through first round of playoffs
February 3, 2019
Filed under Brain Games, News, School, Showcase
The Quiz Bowl teams competed in their first round of playoffs Jan. 31 at Montgomery Blair High School. Both A and B teams went 2-1, and both will advance to the second round of playoffs.
The Vike’s A team started out strong, beating the Sherwood Warriors with a score of 545-210 and defeating the Poolesville Falcons in their second round. In round three, the Vikings suffered a close defeat to the Blair Blazers in tiebreakers. Team B also participated, also falling victim to the Blazers’ A team in their second round. They defeated the B-CC Barons in their first round and the Blazers’ B team in their third round.
Both teams’ next round of playoffs is on Feb. 21.
