Quiz Bowl teams advance through first round of playoffs

The Quiz Bowl teams competed in their first round of playoffs Jan. 31 at Montgomery Blair High School. Both A and B teams went 2-1, and both will advance to the second round of playoffs.

The Vike’s A team started out strong, beating the Sherwood Warriors with a score of 545-210 and defeating the Poolesville Falcons in their second round. In round three, the Vikings suffered a close defeat to the Blair Blazers in tiebreakers. Team B also participated, also falling victim to the Blazers’ A team in their second round. They defeated the B-CC Barons in their first round and the Blazers’ B team in their third round.

Both teams’ next round of playoffs is on Feb. 21.