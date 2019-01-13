Both Quiz Bowl teams go 2-2 in last Beltway League meet of the season
January 13, 2019
Filed under Brain Games, News, School, Showcase
The Quiz Bowl team competed in the last Beltway League meet of their regular season Jan. 10 at Walter Johnson High School. Both A and B teams went 2-2.
The Vikes A team crushed the Rockville Rams A team with a score of 515-395, but suffered a defeat against the Richard Montgomery Rockets after losing narrowly by 25 points. In round three, the Vikings bounced back up, winning against the Churchill Bulldogs A team 585-320. In their last round against Sandy Springs Friends, the Vikings lost by 45 points.
Team B also participated, winning against the Rockville Rams B team and the BCC Barons.
Both teams ended the competition maintaining the same ranking they went in with: 4th and 8th respectively. The team’s next event is playoffs on Jan. 31.
