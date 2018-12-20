Holiday decoration photo contest!
The Black & White is holding another photo contest!
Similar to the Halloween photo contest (see the winning photos here!), submissions should be sent to The Black & White via email, Facebook, or Twitter. Take a picture of your best holiday decorations and send it in with your name. The deadline to submit is Jan. 2. Photos will be posted to the Black & White website, and the winners will be included in the next print edition as well.
