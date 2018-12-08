Girls basketball edges out Bullis 65–63 in season opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (1–0) narrowly defeated the Bullis Bulldogs (1–2) 65–63 in an exciting overtime victory in their season opener Friday.

The Vikes got off to a rocky start, with 15 turnovers in the first half. The team struggled to get a shot off against a dominant Bulldog defense. At the end of the half, the Vikes were down 29–16.

After halftime, the Vikes regrouped and found their momentum. During the third quarter, the team scored 25 points, with 16 of them coming from guard Elyse Lowet. Center Leia Till played strong defense to contain the Bulldogs. The team led by one point at the end of the third quarter.

The score remained tight for the rest of the game, each team trading baskets. With one minute left, the Vikes were up by three, but the Bulldogs hit a three with 5 seconds left to tie the game.

The game continued in a competitive overtime period. At the end of the period, the Bulldogs fouled the Vikes twice. On the second round of foul shots, Lowet scored both free throws to win the game 65–63.

The team next faces the Holy Child Tigers Tuesday at 5:45.

Elyse Lowet is a sports editor for The Black & White.