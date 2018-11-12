Girls soccer takes down Severna Park 1–0 in state semi-finals
The girls soccer team (15–1) defeated the Severna Park Falcons (17–2) 1–0 in the state semi-final game Saturday.
The team felt nervous going into the game, as Severna Park wasn’t a familiar opponent.
“It’s a little nerve racking playing a team that we don’t know, we have no idea how good they are, and we haven’t played any similar teams,” forward Isabella Bravo said before the game. “We don’t really know what we’re getting into.”
The team spent the week preparing to face the Falcons by gathering as much information about the team as possible, asking their club teammates about the players and trying to find game film.
The Vikes played a long and physical first half, with midfielder Reilly Giles receiving a yellow card. At the end of the half, the score was 0–0.
Going into the second half, the Vikes picked up their offensive intensity. Goalie Katie Stender-Moore cut her leg at the beginning of the half, but remained on the field. Midfielder Matilda Mackay had a shot from the far left of the box, which rebounded off of the crossbar. Forward Morgan Riso headed the ball into the goal to put the Vikes ahead 1–0.
The Vikes contained the Falcons’ offense to ultimately win the game 1–0, and advance to the state final.
“Winning was the best feeling in the world,” MacKay said. “We were all so happy, I wanted to cry.”
The team will face the Perry Hall Gators Friday at 7:30 at Loyola University Maryland in the 4A state final game.
