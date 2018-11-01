Girls soccer takes down B–CC 2–1 to advance to next round of playoffs
The girls soccer team (12–1) defeated rivals B–CC Barons (9–3–1) 2–1 in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday after a bye in the first round.
The Vikes faced the Barons a few weeks ago in the annual Battle of Bethesda game, and they won 2–0.
“Going into the game, we had beat them in the regular season, so I was really excited to beat them again,” forward Grace Martin said. “Last year we beat them in playoffs, so I was really hoping to continue that and knock them out.”
For most of the first half, the score was 0–0, creating a competitive and stressful environment for the Vikes. With about 15 minutes left, Martin scored the first goal of the game, making the score 1–0. The Barons, however, quickly recovered and scored to make the game tied 1–1 at the end of the first half.
Going into the second half, the game was tense and the Vikes felt the pressure to score another goal and secure their lead. The game continued to be competitive, with both teams playing strong offense and defense. Ultimately, forward Delaney DeMartino scored for the Vikes for a final score of 2–1.
The team will play their second playoff game against the Churchill Bulldogs Thursday at 7:15 at home.
“We are so excited to play Churchill, and the boys are playing them too,” Martin said. “We’re really hoping to knock them out once and for all.”
