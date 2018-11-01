Photo of the day: Child development class trick-or-treats around school
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The child development class took preschool students trick-or-treating around the school today to celebrate Halloween. They dressed up in costumes and visited the classrooms of teachers who volunteered to pass out candy.
“It was so adorable to see the kids interact with teachers and students,” senior Ava Henderson said. “They all had so much fun, and that made it so much more enjoyable.”
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.