Photo of the day: Child development class trick-or-treats around school

The child development class took preschool students trick-or-treating around the school today to celebrate Halloween. They dressed up in costumes and visited the classrooms of teachers who volunteered to pass out candy.

“It was so adorable to see the kids interact with teachers and students,” senior Ava Henderson said. “They all had so much fun, and that made it so much more enjoyable.”