Three Black & White editors receive individual awards from CSPA
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Three Black & White editors were honored for their work in the annual Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Circle awards. Eric Neugeboren won first place in news writing for his story on the Parkland shooting, Jessica Buxbaum won third place in news feature for her story on the opioid epidemic and Eva Herscowitz received a Certificate of Merit in general feature for her story on inpatient programs.
“I think all three awards are well deserved and the stories are beautifully written,” staff adviser Louise Reynolds said. “But their true strength is in the breadth and depth of the reporting.”
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.