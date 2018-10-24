Three Black & White editors receive individual awards from CSPA

Three Black and White editors—Eric Nugeboren, Jessica Buxbaum (right) and Eva Herscowitz (left)—were honored by the CSPA for their individual writing. Photo by Thomas Mande.

Three Black & White editors were honored for their work in the annual Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Circle awards. Eric Neugeboren won first place in news writing for his story on the Parkland shooting, Jessica Buxbaum won third place in news feature for her story on the opioid epidemic and Eva Herscowitz received a Certificate of Merit in general feature for her story on inpatient programs.

“I think all three awards are well deserved and the stories are beautifully written,” staff adviser Louise Reynolds said. “But their true strength is in the breadth and depth of the reporting.”