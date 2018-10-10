Girls soccer defeats Churchill 3–1 in first home game of the season

Defender Sophie Nichols sends the ball to her teammate down the field. The team looks to continue their winning streak as they approach the end of the regular season. Photo by Lukas Gates.

Defender Sophie Nichols sends the ball to her teammate down the field. The team looks to continue their winning streak as they approach the end of the regular season. Photo by Lukas Gates.

The girls soccer team (6–1) took down the Churchill Bulldogs (5–2) 3–1 Monday in their first home game of the season on the new turf field.

The Vikes were excited to finally play at home and channeled their energy from their recent win against WJ. To celebrate their first home game, they painted the rock outside the stadium with their names, a girls soccer tradition.

The first goal of the game came from defender Morgan Weise, who played forcefully on both offense and defense. The second goal was scored by defender Sophie Nichols. At the end of the first half, the score was 2–0. The Vikes contained the Bulldog’s offense with strong defense and key saves from goalie Katie Stender-Moore.

During the second half, the Bulldogs scored, narrowing the Vikes’ lead to just one goal. The team took advantage of this pressure and continued to play strong offense while looking for the opportunity to score another goal. Midfielder Jaclyn Morgan scored the third goal for the Vikes to make the final score 3–1.

“It felt really good to beat Churchill because they’re one of our biggest rivals,” forward Grace Martin said. “It was a much needed victory on our way to winning our division and ultimately states.”

The Vikes next face the Richard Montgomery Rockets Wednesday at 7:15 at RM.