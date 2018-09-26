Girls soccer demolishes Wheaton 5–0
The girls soccer team (4–1) took down the Wheaton Knights (3–4) 5–0 Tuesday.
The Vikes dominated the first half, scoring two goals and keeping the Knights from scoring. The goals in the first half were scored by midfielder Emma Giles and forward Delaney DeMartino.
The team’s offensive performance stayed consistent throughout the second half. Forward Kasey Donaldson, midfielder Emma Engels and defender Sam Rubin contributed goals for the Vikes. The squad maintained aggressive defense throughout the second half as well, not allowing the Knights to see the back of the net.
The Vikes next face the Walter Johnson Wildcats Wednesday at 7:15.
What are some of your interests?
Swimming
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White because I thought it would help improve my writing skills and that it would be a fun way to meet new people and learn new things.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Carrot
