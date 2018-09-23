Girls soccer annihilates Einstein 9–0
The girls soccer team (3–1) crushed the Einstein Titans with a score of 9–0 Friday.
The Vikes’ put up two goals in the first half, scored by midfielders Grace Martin and Emma Giles. Their strong defensive pressure shut down the Titan’s offense.
The team’s offense dominated early on in the second half with three goals scored in just the first 10 minutes, and four more goals followed. The seven goals in the second half came from midfielders Meagan Olsen, Emma Engles, Claire Young, Claire Lane and Grace Martin, and forward Morgan Riso had two goals.
The Vikes next face the Kennedy Cavaliers Monday at 5:30.
