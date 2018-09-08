Field Hockey falls to Springbrook 1–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The field hockey team (1–1) suffered their first loss of the season to the Springbrook Blue Devils (2–0) Friday at a final score of 0–1 after the game was postponed Thursday due to inclement weather.

The Vikes took charge early through their offensive line, but couldn’t offset their struggles with defense. In the resumed half of the game on Friday, the Devils maintained possession of the ball and scored. While they managed to get the ball down the field, the Vikes missed a few key scoring opportunities to win back the game.

The squad will play BCC on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.