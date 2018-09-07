Field Hockey conquers Damascus 1–0
The field hockey team (1–0) defeated the Damascus Hornets (0–1) 1–0 in an offensive takeover.
The Vikes took charge offensively with solid passing plays that led to an early goal for the squad. The team dominated possession on their goal side for the majority of the game, denying the Hornets any opportunity to score.
