Girls soccer falls to Quince Orchard 1–0 in season opener

The girls soccer team (0–1) lost a close game to the Quince Orchard Cougars (1–0) 1–0 in the season opener Tuesday.

The Vikes played a competitive first half but struggled to put the ball in the net. At the end of the first half, the game remained scoreless, following several essential saves by goalkeeper Katie Stender-Moore.

During the second half, the Vikes regrouped on the field, but they still had trouble finishing the ball. Defender Reilly Giles and midfielder Halle Cho both received yellow cards, giving the Cougars more scoring opportunities. In the final minutes of the second half, the Cougars scored to win the game.

The team next faces the Holy Child Tigers at Holy Child Friday at 4:15 pm.