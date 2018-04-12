Coed Volleyball lose to Churchill in straight sets, 3-0
The coed volleyball team (3–2) lost their second game of the season, against the Churchill in three sets, 3–0.
The Vikings were ahead in the first two sets, however lost their lead late in the set. The Vikings lost the first set by three points, which ended up being a reflection of the game. The match, despite the score, was very competitive, each set coming down to the wire. Despite their best efforts, the Vikings couldn’t capture a set, or the win.
The team goes on the road Friday to take on the BCC Barons at 7:15 p.m.
