Boys Volleyball fall to Churchill 3–1

The boys volleyball team (2–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs Wednesday in four sets, 3–1.

The boys looked good, however the Bulldogs strategy and talent was too much for the Vikes. Despite ending in four sets, the match was back and forth the whole game, with the Vikings losing a couple sets by minimal margins. The match was a tough loss for the Vikings and they’ll look to bounce back Friday.

The team’s next game is Friday, at the BCC Barons at 5:30 p.m.