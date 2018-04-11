Boys Volleyball suffer tough loss to Wootton
The boys volleyball team (2–2) fell to the Wootton Patriots Monday in four sets, 3–1.
In their fourth game of the season, the boys looked good, however the Patriots were too dominant. The match was back and forth the whole game, with the Vikings losing the second set by 2 points. Colby Fong had a very good game, however couldn’t carry the Vikes to victory. The match was a tough loss for the Vikings and they’ll look to bounce back today.
The team’s next game is today at home against the Churchill Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.
