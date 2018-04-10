Weekly News Roundup: April 9-13
- Whitman teacher superlatives? Check them out here:
https://theblackandwhite.net/59214/feature/a-superlatives-guide-to-whitmans-most-notable-courses/#photo
- On April 7, Whitman leadership held their Color Rush event to raise money for Children’s National Hospital!
- Ever heard of a Bread club? Check out the video on the Black & White here:
https://theblackandwhite.net/59304/feature/senior-turns-artisan-bread-baking-hobby-into-bread-club/#photo
- Students will be voting for SGA executive board April 10.
- Whitman’s talent show will be showing April 13-15. Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out!
