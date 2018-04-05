Coed Volleyball captures first win of season
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
174 total views, 24 views today
The coed volleyball team (1–1) captured their first win of the season against the Wheaton Knights in four sets, 3–1.
The Vikings looked dominant behind the serving of Bella Pardo and the spiking of Joey Squeri. The win was a good one for the Vikes, after suffering a tough loss to Poolesville Tuesday. The Vikings look to continue their good form on friday.
The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Paint Branch Panthers at 7:15 p.m.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.