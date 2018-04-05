Coed Volleyball captures first win of season

174 total views, 24 views today

The coed volleyball team (1–1) captured their first win of the season against the Wheaton Knights in four sets, 3–1.

The Vikings looked dominant behind the serving of Bella Pardo and the spiking of Joey Squeri. The win was a good one for the Vikes, after suffering a tough loss to Poolesville Tuesday. The Vikings look to continue their good form on friday.

The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Paint Branch Panthers at 7:15 p.m.