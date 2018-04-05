Boys Volleyball falls short against Wheaton
The boys volleyball team (1–1) fell to the Wheaton Knights Wednesday in three sets, suffering their first loss of the season.
In their second game of the season, the boys looked solid, however the Knights were too dominant. The first set was a close battle, however once the Knights captured it, the following two sets following were never close. The match was a tough loss for the Vikings and they’ll look to bounce back friday.
The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Paint Branch Panthers at 5:30 p.m.
