Coed Volleyball defeated by Poolesville in season opener
The coed volleyball team (0–1) fell to the Poolesville Falcons Tuesday in three sets, suffering a tough defeat.
Vikings player Lucia Mitnik captured seven straight points off serves at the beginning of the game, however the Vikings couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite their best efforts, the Falcons came rolling back and picked up momentum. In the end, the Vikings efforts were not enough to capture a set, or the victory.
The team plays today at home against the Wheaton Knights at 5:30 p.m.
