Mock trial Team 2 loses to Churchill in county semifinals
Team 2 defense for mock trial (4–3) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (5–2) Tuesday in semifinals of mock trial playoffs with a final score of 58–57.
If Team 2 had won, they would compete in circuit finals and then regionals, where the winners of each of the four circuits in the county compete.
