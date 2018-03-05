Mock trial Team 2 pulls one point win over Poolesville in quarterfinals

38 total views, 0 views today

Team 2 plaintiff for mock trial (3–2) beat the previously undefeated Poolesville Falcons (4–1) Thursday in quarterfinals of mock trial playoffs with a final score of 47–46. This is the first time Whitman mock trial has made it past the first round of playoffs.

Due to miscommunication before the trial, both teams sent their defense teams. Whitman quickly swapped out members and resorted to reading questions and speeches from phones in order to have a valid trial with both sides represented.

Team 2 will continue and is preparing to compete in semifinals as the defense against the Churchill Bulldogs (4–1) Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.