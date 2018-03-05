Mock trial Team 2 pulls one point win over Poolesville in quarterfinals
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
38 total views, 0 views today
Team 2 plaintiff for mock trial (3–2) beat the previously undefeated Poolesville Falcons (4–1) Thursday in quarterfinals of mock trial playoffs with a final score of 47–46. This is the first time Whitman mock trial has made it past the first round of playoffs.
Due to miscommunication before the trial, both teams sent their defense teams. Whitman quickly swapped out members and resorted to reading questions and speeches from phones in order to have a valid trial with both sides represented.
Team 2 will continue and is preparing to compete in semifinals as the defense against the Churchill Bulldogs (4–1) Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.