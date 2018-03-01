Mock trial Team 2 win playoffs in upset over Einstein
Team 2 defense for mock trial (2–2) beat the Einstein Titans (3–2) Tuesday in mock trial playoffs after being randomly chosen by the Citizenship Law Related Education Program to advance, despite their two losses in the normal season. The final score was 50–46.
Starting in playoffs, the trials are sudden death, meaning Einstein is eliminated for the season. Team 2 will continue and is preparing to compete in quarterfinals against the Poolesville Falcons (4–0) Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. As a reward for entering the match as the higher seed, Poolesville chose to be the defense, which they announced at noon on Wednesday.
