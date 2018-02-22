Mock trial Team 2 pulled up to playoffs next week
After not qualifying for playoffs automatically, mock trial Team 2 (2 – 2) was randomly pulled up to playoffs Tuesday. The Maryland mock trial program is organized under the Citizenship Law Related Education Program, which announced last week that it would randomly choose two 2 – 2 teams to advance to playoffs. Under usual circumstances, a team must have a record consisting of at most one loss to advance to playoffs.
Playoffs against the Einstein Titans will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. The winner will advance to compete against the Poolesville Falcons.
