Mock trial Team 2 beats Team 1 by one point, both teams end for the season
Whitman’s mock trial Team 1 (2 –2), the defense, lost by a single point to Whitman’s Team 2 (2 – 2) Tuesday night at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. The final score was 46 – 47.
Team 2 was unable to advance to playoffs going into the match with two losses. Team 1’s loss knocked them out for the season as well. The Citizenship Law Related Education Program, managers of the Maryland mock trial program, will randomly choose two 2 – 2 teams to pull up to playoffs Tuesday.
