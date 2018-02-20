Vikings excel at counties

168 total views, 0 views today

The Vikings had an outstanding performance at counties on February 16 and 17. With great performances from all who competed, eight of the ten Viking wrestlers qualified for regionals.

The Vikes sent ten wrestlers to compete in counties against a pool of wrestlers from 25 different teams. The top 6 finishers of each weight class move on to wrestle in Regionals on February 23 and 24.

John Luke Iglesias won his weight class handily, maintaining his number one rank in the county. Additionally, Clark Boinis finished second in his weight class, upsetting the number 1 seeded wrestler in the semi-finals.

Other top 6 finishers in their weight class included Yussef Zaki who finished fourth, John Mackall who finished sixth with two wins via pin, and Max Gersh who finished fifth, coming off a dislocated elbow.

Gersch’s performance was stand out, as he was seeded thirteenth in his weight class coming into the meet. He had a huge upset, arguably the largest of the meet, against the fourth seeded wrestler from Sherwood, which helped propel him to fifth.`

Although not placing top six in their respective weight classes, Tom Wilmarth, Sebastian Turkewitz, and Peyton Casamento all qualified for regionals, based on points accumulated throughout the season.

Come out to see the boys on Saturday and Sunday at Regionals, time TBD.

Max Gersch is a sports writer for the Black and White.