Mock Trial teams compete against Seneca Valley and Blair
The plaintiff for mock trial Team 1 (2 – 1) dominated the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles by five points and the defense for Team 2 (1 – 2) lost by 11 points to the Blair Blazers Thursday night at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.
Team 1’s defense and Team 2’s plaintiff will compete against each other next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.
