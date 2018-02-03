Mock trial teams edge out Wootton and Northwood

19 total views, 0 views today

The defense for mock trial Team 1 dominated the Northwood Gladiators by seven points and Team 2’s plaintiff managed a two point win over the Wootton Patriots Thursday night at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. These wins improve both teams’ records to 1–1.

This is the first year that the mock trial team has split into two independent teams of 12 members, each further divided into a defense and plaintiff team, six members each. Last week, Team 1’s plaintiff and Team 2’s defense both lost their trials. For more information about the mock trial activity, read a previous Black & White article here.

Team 1’s plaintiff and Team 2’s defense will take on the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles and Blair Blazers, respectively, next Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.