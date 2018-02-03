Mock trial teams edge out Wootton and Northwood
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
19 total views, 0 views today
The defense for mock trial Team 1 dominated the Northwood Gladiators by seven points and Team 2’s plaintiff managed a two point win over the Wootton Patriots Thursday night at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. These wins improve both teams’ records to 1–1.
This is the first year that the mock trial team has split into two independent teams of 12 members, each further divided into a defense and plaintiff team, six members each. Last week, Team 1’s plaintiff and Team 2’s defense both lost their trials. For more information about the mock trial activity, read a previous Black & White article here.
Team 1’s plaintiff and Team 2’s defense will take on the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles and Blair Blazers, respectively, next Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.