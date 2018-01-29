School is fueling the technology obsession

28 total views, 0 views today

My parents constantly complain that I’m “technology-obsessed.” They say I spend too many hours on the computer after school and even more time on my phone. They think I waste half the time “fooling around” or playing games, since I usually take awhile to get my homework done.

But my parents don’t realize how much of that time is used for homework. With all the new technologies available for students to use, we often face scrutiny for being on our electronics too much. New advancements like Google Classroom, myMCPS and Chromebooks, however, mean many of our assignments and homework are on computers as well. I tracked how I used my computer and phone for a week to see if I was “technology-obsessed” or if I just needed to get my schoolwork done.

On school days, most of the time I spend on my computer is for homework. I found that no matter how much of my free time I spend on the computer, the time I use it for schoolwork is always at least half an hour more. I may be using technology way more than my parents’ generation did, but most of my homework requires the computer, so school is partially to blame for my “obsession” with my computer and phone.

Despite my parents’ complaints, I can also use my phone to do homework. With Google Documents and Facebook Messenger for group projects and homework help, it’s possible that I’m not just texting my friends or playing a game.

I also recorded how much of my homework required computer use versus what could be done on paper alone. A few of my classes required me to use the computer for every assignment. For other classes, the amount of homework on the computer versus on paper varied. But only one of my classes consistently gave me homework that didn’t require the internet at all.

As for my personal usage, I do concede that I probably use technology more than I should, usually for about two to three hours apart from school work. But having school occupy most of my day with homework, it shouldn’t be surprising that I want to watch an episode or two of something on Netflix or text my friends for a few minutes.

Although I could choose to spend my time away from the computer and my phone, I’ve learned that technology offers an efficient way to get things done. From a young age, we begin to use technology in schools; starting in kindergarten, students take trips ot computer labs or use chromebooks to perform simple drawing and reading tasks. Through using technology more in school, we are influenced to use technology more on our own as well.

Am I so obsessed that I couldn’t live without technology? Maybe, maybe not. I know I can live without my phone. Ask me to put it down for a week, which I have done, and it isn’t a big deal. But living without my computer? I could, but don’t ask me to unless you want me to fail school.