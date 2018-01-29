Boys basketball cops victory against Blair Blazers; wins 60‒40

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After a lengthy losing streak, the boys basketball team (7‒8) defeated the Blair Blazers (4‒10) in a twenty point victory, winning 60‒40.

The score remained extremely close throughout the entire first half, with the Vikes in the lead by a mere one point. But, in the second half, the Vikes were able to dominate, outscoring the Blazers 43‒14.

Scoring was spread around throughout the Vikes roster, with center Michael Bass scoring 8 points. Guard Alex Sanson was also a key player in the Vikes’ offense, dishing ten assists throughout the entire game.

The Vikes hope to continue this win streak in their next game on the road tonight against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:15 p.m.