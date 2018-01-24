Boys basketball suffers defeat from BCC; loses 47‒65
In their second matchup against crosstown rivals the BCC Barons (11‒3), the boys basketball team (6‒8) fell 47‒65 in a hard fought game.
Throughout the first half, the Vikes and Barons remained in a tight game, with the Vikes only trailing by seven at the end of the first half. But, the Barons came out dominate in the second half, ultimately dropping twice as many points as the Vikes in the fourth quarter.
Similar to their first game against the Barons, Barons center Gordon Gibson was a presence inside, scoring 22 points. For the Vikes, top scorer was guard Joey Squeri with 13 points.
The Vikes hit the road to take on the Blair Blazers on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
