The Swim and Dive team (2–3) edged out the Poolesville Falcons Saturday with a combined score of 189–181.
Swimming
The women lost by a slim nine point margin, finishing with an overall score of 88–97. They were led by junior Sophie Reilly, who placed first in the 100 Yard Butterfly and the 200 Yard IM. Junior Sarah Johnson also added important heats, and took first place in the 100 Yard Breaststroke.
Junior Danny Calder led the men’s team to a 101–84 victory over Poolesville with first place finishes in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Backstroke. The 200 Yard relay team continued their unbeaten streak, beating the second place finishers by 2.89 seconds.
Diving
The Vikes won both the girls and boys 1 meter dive. Junior Naomi Douek won first place for girls with a score of 136.95. Freshman Jonathan Lindstrom totaled 152.9 points for the boys team, beating out the second place finisher by 23.55 points.
The Vikes next compete against the Wheaton Knights on Saturday.
