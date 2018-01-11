Weekly News Roundup: Jan. 2-5
- Boys and girls basketball played B-CC rivals January, 3. Boys lost 38-50 and Girls won 56-51. For more on the close games, check out the full stories
https://theblackandwhite.net/58139/sports/boys-basketball-fails-to-hang-on-in-rival-game-against-bcc/ https://theblackandwhite.net/58143/sports/girls-basketball-comes-down-to-the-4th-in-victory-over-bcc/
- Need coffee to get up in the morning? New released studies are rehashing the debate over coffees health benefits. Check out the story here:
https://theblackandwhite.net/58192/news/recently-released-study-brings-back-debate-over-the-health-effects-of-coffee/
- Instagram is implementing animal abuse warnings to photos featuring animals. For more, check out the full story:
https://theblackandwhite.net/58186/news/instagram-adds-animal-abuse-warnings-on-selfies-with-animals/
- Looking for a fun winter activity? Ice skating is a great option. Check out the indoor rink at Cabin John Ice Rink or the outdoor rink at The Washington Harbour!
https://www.montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/cabin-john-regional-park/cabin-john-ice-rink/schedules-info/
https://www.thewashingtonharbour.com/
- Monday, Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Day. Enjoy the three day weekend!
