Wrestling performs well in Patriot Classic
The wrestling team participated in the Patriot Classic tournament on Saturday, earning fourth place out of seventeen high school teams.
After placing thirteenth in the same tournament last year, this year the Vikings made big improvements, The Vikings scored 155.5 points in the meet, after earning 58 points last season.
Overall, the team had place top 6 in their weight classes this year, including John Luke Iglesias; 1st, Yussef Zaki; 2nd, Sebastian Turkewitz and Tom Wilmarth; 3rd, and John Mackall; 4th.
With such an improvement, the meet was a good sign for the season ahead, as the team performs more in dual meets.
