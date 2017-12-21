Sports digest: Whitman athletes find college success



Gabe Segal commits to Stanford soccer

Junior Gabe Segal verbally committed to Stanford University on December 7th. Stanford won its third consecutive NCAA championship Dec. 10 over Indiana University 2–0.

Segal received interest from Wake Forest and Georgetown but chose to go west to play for the Cardinal. He was ranked as the fourth best recruit in the country for the class of 2019 by College Soccer News and is the top ranked forward in the nation.

In an Instagram post, Segal wrote that he wanted to thank everyone who helped him achieve his dream of playing division one soccer.

Whitman alum makes first team all-ACC soccer team

Center defensive midfielder Jean-Christophe Koffi (‘15) became the first University of Virginia soccer player since 2014 to earn first Team All-ACC honors. Koffi, a junior, had three goals and and four assists in 18 games played this season, including two game-winning goals.

At Whitman, Koffi was unable to play for the Vikings because he played on the D.C. United developmental academy team. Koffi moved from the Ivory Coast before his freshman year and was ranked the 54th best prospect in 2015 by College Soccer News. Koffi will likely enter the MLS superdraft, and because of the MLS’s homegrown rule, D.C. United will have the chance to sign him.

Abby Meyers named Ivy League rookie of the week

Meyers is averaging just under seven points, three assists and just over two rebounds in just 15.3 minutes per game for Princeton. Meyers is also shooting 28 percent from beyond the arc this season.

In 15 minutes of action against Davidson on during Princeton’s 63-57 victory, the freshman dropped 13 points and sank three threes, including a late layup with 17 seconds left with the Tigers up by two to close the game. It is Princeton’s first Ivy League rookie of the week.

“Being a student athlete at Princeton has been an adjustment for me, but I am making sure I have fun and cherish the process,” Meyers said.