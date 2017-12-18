Weekly News Roundup: Dec. 10-15
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
50 total views, 0 views today
- With Christmas around the corner, the classic song Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is not uncommon to here. Ever wonder where the red nose came from? Check out the link if you are interested:
https://www.thewashingtonharbour.com/ice-skating
- Looking for a fun, outdoor winter activity? Check out The Washington Harbor Ice Rink, an outdoor rink overlooking the Potomac River. For more information, you can look here:
https://www.thewashingtonharbour.com/ice-skating
- Downtown Bethesda will soon have a new park and civic space. On Tuesday, The Montgomery County Council approved the purchase of 0.4 acres next to Bethesda Row.
http://www.bethesdamagazine.com/Bethesda-Beat/2017/Council-Approves-Purchase-of-Bethesda-Row-Land-for-Future-Park-Use/
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.