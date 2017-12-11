Goodwin: Whitman Strong Day scheduled for Friday
Friday, Dec. 15, will be called Whitman Strong Day, principal Alan Goodwin said in an email. The day will include a lengthened third period for students to catch up on work and participate in activities designed by students in Whitman’s Sources of Strength program.
Thursday night will also be designated as a homework-free evening for students, meaning no assessments will be given on Friday, Goodwin said in the email.
Whitman Strong Day comes in the wake of several tragedies in the past weeks, including the unexpected death of senior Navid Sepehri Sunday, Dec. 10.
“During the day, we hope everyone will express kindness to each other,” Goodwin wrote in the email.
