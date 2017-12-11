Goodwin: Whitman Strong Day scheduled for Friday

Administrators will hold Whitman Strong Day this Friday, Dec. 15, principal Alan Goodwin said in an email. The day will include a lengthened third period for students to catch up on work and participate in activities designed by students in Whitman's Sources of Strength program.

By Yiyang Zhang

This was the first Turkey Campaign event, organized by the Sources of Strength club. The event, which took place Nov. 20-21, invited students to write down what they are thankful for during lunch or breaks in the day. The club then displayed the notes on large thankfulness banners.

Principal Alan Goodwin emailed staff today to inform them that the body of senior Navid Sepehri had been found Dec. 10. Sepehri had been reported missing the night before, friends of the Whitman student said.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

Monumental Sports Network will livestream both the JV and varsity boys basketball games against Landon Dec. 12. Anyone with a subscription to the network can view the games.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Psych Journal is the only student-run, high school psychology journal in the country. Psych Journal is distributed both in print and online to over 1,000 AP Psychology teachers who use it in their classrooms to demonstrate proper research and experimentation at a high school level, advisor Marisa Del Savio said.

By Zoe Kaufmann

These words, delivered by transgender poet Lee Mokobe in a TED Talk, rang through English teacher Omari James’ classroom Nov. 17 as part of junior Lukas Gates’ presentation on transgender issues.

By Jessie Solomon

In a tight game, the boys basketball team (0‒1) lost to the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints (1‒0), 54‒68.

By Ava Chenok

Pick up your fall magazine Nov. 6!

By Julie Rosenstein

Monday, Nov 27, Whitman sophomore Jojo Greenberg passed away. A vigil was held in her memory Thursday Nov. 30.

By Shehrez Chaudhri

Currently one of D.C.’s most popular museums, ARTECHOUSE is one of the few museums in the country that showcases exclusively digital-based art. The museum opened in June and displays interactive pieces by contemporary artists that change regularly according to the seasons.

By Naren Roy

Neighbors United hosted a panel of three professional journalists to present tools for identifying fake news at River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation Nov. 6.

By Tiger Bjӧrnlund and Amy Nankin

It starts with how we think about mental health. Even with assemblies, posters, articles and other measures, the stigma remains. Mental illness is exactly that: an illness. It’s not something to be embarrassed about and those affected can’t just “snap out of it.”